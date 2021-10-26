Advertisement

Local superfan celebrates Braves making it to World Series: ‘I think this is our year’

By Briana Collier
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braves are taking on the Houston Astros at home. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999. One local superfan has been waiting patiently for their return.

It was a moment many Braves fans will never forget...beating the LA Dodgers to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time in over two decades. But if there’s one superfan it most certainly has to be 82-year-old Henrietta Holmes.

“See it says Atlanta Braves and my pocketbook, it’s not Atlanta Braves but it’s baseball; it’s baseball yes,” said Holmes.

From her baseball shoes all the way up to, yes, her baseball pocketbook, Holmes definitely knows how to rep her team proudly.

“Oh I love my Braves I’ve been listening on the radio for years, I listen when I couldn’t get it on TV and I don’t miss a game if I can,” she said.

Never missed a game and her excitement to see them play in the world series?

“I am so excited, so excited. I was actually in Gatlinburg Tennessee over the weekend and I had to watch it. I was at the clogging competition and I had to leave the competition so I could go to the room and watch the Braves,” she said.

And like Holmes, many other fans are gearing up to see their team take a swing at bringing it all home.

“I’m excited. I grew up playing baseball and was a young guy playing ball when the Braves were 14-year consecutive division champions. I remember all the greats of my childhood and these guys, they’re scrappy. It’s fun to watch, I’ve got two young boys who love baseball and we stay up way too late, every time the Braves are on and we plan to do the same thing this weekend,” said Gary Smith, an Atlanta Braves fan.

And if you ask Holmes she’ll tell you her predictions on the outcome.

“I think we’ve got it. I think this is our year, I really do,” she said.

But win or lose she’ll forever yell...“Go Braves!”

