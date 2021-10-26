Local health experts recommend sticking to same dose for COVID booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgians now have three options when it comes to booster shots. While Pfizer boosters have been out for about a month Tuesday is the first day the state’s offering boosters of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

So far we’ve seen about 13.8 million people get booster shots across the country. As more boosters roll out and more sleeves roll up our local experts recommend you stick to the same booster as your vaccine.

50 percent of Georgians are now fully vaccinated and some of those people are now starting to get booster shots for more protection. Until today only Pfizer boosters were available but now anyone who got Moderna or Johnson and Johnson initially can get the matching booster.

“If you had J&J the one-shot vaccine after two months you are eligible for a second dose that second dose can be another dose of J&J it can be a dose of Pfizer or it can be a dose of Modena. You receive Pfizer or Modena for the first and second the recommendation is to continue with Pfizer or Modena for your third vaccination,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health.

Doctors at AU say you need a booster if you’re 65 and older or if you have an underlying health issue.

“Anyone who has an immunocompromise state whether that is because of disease state or because of medication that they take to surpassed their immune system,” he said. “Age is a predictor of increased immune response and immune response is what keeps us the most safe from COVID-19.”

Research from the National Institutes of Health shows mixing and matching doses is effective and safe but AU recommends if you can stick with your same dose.

“Whatever vaccine an individual has received for their prime series that are mRNA so the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine we recommend that you receive the same vaccine you received for your booster dose or your third dose for your first and second dose,” he said.

If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the CDC is now recommending after two months of your first shot you are eligible for a second dose which will build your immunity.

“The impact and effectiveness of the vaccine goes from somewhere in the high 60s to well over 90 percent and that’s puts the J&J vaccine with a second dose in line with what we saw with two doses of Pfizer or two doses of Modena so its strongly recommended for those who have received J&J to receive a booster dose of any type,” said Wyche.

