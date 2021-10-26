Jury selection continues to crawl forward in Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery has spilled into a second week.

Attorneys and the trial judge resumed their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors Monday at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia.

The fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man by three white men dominated headlines last year, and many people showing up for jury duty have said they already have opinions about who’s at fault.

White father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery — a Black man with family ties to the CSRA and who’s buried near Waynesboro — claiming they thought he was a burglar. Also charged is neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the incident on video.

By the time court adjourned Monday night, the judge had deemed nine additional prospective jurors to be fair-minded enough to remain.

That means 32 total potential jurors have been qualified to advance.

Dozens more are needed.

The jury questionnaire posted on the county’s website asks jurors if they have been following this case, how much have they heard from the media, what facts do they believe to be true, and have they seen the video of the Feb. 23 shooting. It also asks that they share all of their social media accounts.

Court was in session four days last week. They did not meet on Friday because Judge Timothy Walmsley said one of the lawyers had a personal obligation.

Last week, the defense and prosecution asked one-on-one questions of potential jurors. That is what we expect to happen again this week and possibly into next week.

The fifth day of jury selection began at nine Monday morning.

Following the same format as last week, the prosecution and defense asked potential jurors questions to gauge things like how much they know about the case, the defendants and potential witnesses. As one juror was leaving after a one-on-one question session, Kevin Gough, an attorney representing William Bryan, told the court he saw Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus, nod at the prospective juror when he came in.

Gough made a similar objection last week, and told the judge Monday the subtle gestures are mildly concerning. Gough added he thinks the court should do something to make sure jurors aren’t being influenced. The prosecution said they never saw Marcus Arbery gesture towards jurors. Outside the courthouse during Monday’s lunch break, supporters of the Arbery family gave their thoughts on the objection.

“I mean it’s just, this hostility towards Mr. Arbery really needs to stop. I know that he’s trying to represent his client, but that doesn’t mean you get hostile to a family member of somebody who has been killed. That is so inappropriate and I am greatly distressed by it,” said Barbara Arnwine with the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Walmsley told Bryan’s attorney his objection was noted and on the record, but he did not take any other action.

The trial is expected to last until mid-November.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.