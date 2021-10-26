Input sought on North Augusta, Columbia County law enforcement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents will have a chance to give input on two local law enforcement agencies in separate events.

North Augusta

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety will host a public forum Tuesday at the North Augusta Municipal Center.

Residents are encouraged to come and voice their thoughts, both good and bad, about their interactions with department personnel and their actions.

The forum will be from 5-6 p.m.

The department is recognized as a nationally accredited agency and is currently in the final stages of becoming re-accredited through the Commission of Accredited Law Enforcement Agencies.

Working with CALEA, the agency said it hopes to use this event as a way to hear from the public ways to enhance relationships within the community to provide the best service possible

Columbia County

Beginning Nov. 15, a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will conduct a virtual assessment of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Communications Center.

The public can offer comments to CALEA assessors through these methods:

Written comments can be mailed to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

Public call-in session Nov. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at 706-541-8448.

Public call-in session Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at 706-541-8448.

Public hearing via WEBEX at 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Join the meeting at https://www.columbiacountyso.org/divisions/calea . Additionally, a quiet meeting space in the Columbia County Justice Center will be available to accommodate any members of the public who wish to attend the virtual meeting there.

Comments are limited to 10 minutes in length and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. To review the standards, contact the commission at https://www.calea.org/contact-us.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.