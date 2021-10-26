How to treat a local shelter pet to a new home this Halloween

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County animal shelter will be the site of a Halloween pet adoption event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be adoption specials, lots of Halloween treats and pets in costumes during the event at 333 Wire Road in Aiken that’s being co-organized by Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also schedule an appointment by calling 803-642-1537, option 3, or emailing info@fotasaiken.org.

The shelter continues to experience an unusually high intake of homeless pets, putting it at full capacity.

This month, adoption fees are $35 for dogs, $10 for cats/kittens. And U.S. veterans and active military personnel can adopt a pet at no cost.

TIME FOR A TREAT On Friday, FOTAS will be passing out Halloween candy from 3-5 p.m. Trick or treaters are welcome to drop in for candy at the front door.

The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, email info@FOTASaiken.org or call 803-642-1537, option 3.

Also in the news ...

CAT SPECIAL: The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Allbrecht Center in Aiken is holding a cat adoption special. The adoption fee is $25 for kittens under a year old and the fee is waived for adult cats. The center at 199 Willow Run Road is open for adoption Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

