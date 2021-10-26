Golden Ray shipwreck’s last giant chunk removed from water off Ga. coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship was removed from waters along the coast of Georgia.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment of the shipwreck floated away on Monday.

The ship capsized after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. Starting last November, crews worked to carve the wreck into eight pieces, using a towering crane that slowly sawed through the ship with a long anchor chain.

The final two pieces of the ship removed must be broken down further before they can leave Georgia for a recycling yard in Louisiana.

Other cleanup work remains unfinished.

The response Unified Command and representatives from T&T Salvage and the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will give remarks about the clean up process Tuesday morning. Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

