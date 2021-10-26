Georgia redistricting to diminish rural lawmakers, influence

ATLANTA - Georgia’s majority Republicans may have to sacrifice some rural GOP incumbents as they work to redraw House and Senate districts to account for population growth.

An Associated Press analysis finds at least one state Senate district and as many as four House districts may have to shift out of middle and south Georgia.

Northwest Georgia also could lose a House district. Eliminating Black Democrats could invite lawsuits, and there’s only one white Democrat remaining in the General Assembly.

A county had to grow by more than 10% just to keep up with Georgia’s overall growth, but cities and suburbs gained people while 53 of the 71 smallest counties lost population.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

Georgia Democrats’ preferred version of a new congressional map would split likely control of Georgia’s House seats 7-7 with the Republicans.

More plans are likely before the end of a redistricting special session that begins Nov. 3.

Also on the agenda for the special session is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.