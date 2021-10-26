Advertisement

Georgia redistricting to diminish rural lawmakers, influence

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s majority Republicans may have to sacrifice some rural GOP incumbents as they work to redraw House and Senate districts to account for population growth.

An Associated Press analysis finds at least one state Senate district and as many as four House districts may have to shift out of middle and south Georgia.

Northwest Georgia also could lose a House district. Eliminating Black Democrats could invite lawsuits, and there’s only one white Democrat remaining in the General Assembly.

MORE | Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux

A county had to grow by more than 10% just to keep up with Georgia’s overall growth, but cities and suburbs gained people while 53 of the 71 smallest counties lost population.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

Georgia Democrats’ preferred version of a new congressional map would split likely control of Georgia’s House seats 7-7 with the Republicans.

More plans are likely before the end of a redistricting special session that begins Nov. 3.

Also on the agenda for the special session is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man

Latest News

Toby Terrell Fuewell
Wanted Aiken man charged in fatal July shooting
Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent...
Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions
Now hiring
2 career fairs, first responder class could open job opportunities
Mischief the dog visits Cold Creek Nursery
How to treat a local shelter pet to a new home this Halloween