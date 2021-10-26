Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Though the uniform keeps changing, Charlie Morton is becoming a Fall Classic fixture, starting in the World Series for the third time in five seasons this week.

Houston lefty Framber Valdez is virtually unknown to a national audience, with the 27-year-old set to make his World Series debut when he starts opposite Morton and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

