Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Though the uniform keeps changing, Charlie Morton is becoming a Fall Classic fixture, starting in the World Series for the third time in five seasons this week.
Houston lefty Framber Valdez is virtually unknown to a national audience, with the 27-year-old set to make his World Series debut when he starts opposite Morton and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday night.
