Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Though the uniform keeps changing, Charlie Morton is becoming a Fall Classic fixture, starting in the World Series for the third time in five seasons this week.

Houston lefty Framber Valdez is virtually unknown to a national audience, with the 27-year-old set to make his World Series debut when he starts opposite Morton and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

