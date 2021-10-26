Advertisement

Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 reserve list.

McGary missed a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins after starting the first five games for the 3-3 Falcons. Jason Spriggs got the start at right tackle. Cornerback T.J. Green has been released to make room for McGary. The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad and cut kicker Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

