Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man

Latest News

Ex-Postal Service worker jailed for stealing marijuana from confiscated package
Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta airport installing new exit device to boost security
The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids