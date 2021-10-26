Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening with a few high level clouds moving in tonight. Winds will calm down overnight and stay out of the north around 5 mph. Temperatures will be getting chilly tonight and drop to the mid 40s by early Wednesday morning.

Chilly start Wednesday morning with lows down in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

An strong upper level trough combined with surface low pressure will head towards the region Thursday. Rain is likely on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low for most of the CSRA. Severe weather ingredients looks highest south of the I-16 corridor and east of the I-95 corridor. There will be an abundance of wind shear with this system, but the limiting factor for the CSRA looks to be instability. Keep updated with the forecast the next 48 hours as this could change. Rain totals Thursday look to stay below 1.50″ for most of the region. Highs on Thursday should stay near 70 with southeast winds between 8-12 mph.

A few showers will remain possible on Friday as the main upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and much cooler high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

