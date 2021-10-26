Advertisement

Traffic accidents cause snags for drivers in Richmond, Aiken counties

Traffic cones
Traffic cones(ap newsroom)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes were blocked Tuesday morning after a traffic accident at Church Road and Williston Road just east of Beech Island.

The accident was reported at 8:25 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said a box truck was overturned.

Rescue crews were closing the roadway so they would work.

No one was reported trapped.

Also in the news ...

IN AIKEN COUNTY: A traffic accident was reported around 9:30 a.m. at Wagener Road and Perron Garvin Road southwest of Wagener. A dump truck reportedly collided with another vehicle and at least one person was reported trapped.

IN RICHMOND COUNTY: Later, a serious traffic accident had one lane closed at Mike Padgett Highway and Marvin Griffin Drive in Augusta.

