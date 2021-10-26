Advertisement

Columbia County deputies searching for missing girl

Kalana Johnson
Kalana Johnson(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl who was last seen early last week.

Kalana Johnson was last seen on Oct. 18 around 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 441 Park West Drive.

Deputies report she was in the area with her mother visiting her father. She took a bus from Augusta to Forsyth Street in Atlanta and was last known to be in the Palmetto area with friends.

She was last seen wearing a pair of green jogging pants, a black T-shirt with a green logo, and black/white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts or who she may be with is urged to contact the Columbia County Investigations Division at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.

