Clemson QB: Uiagalelei vs Phommachanh compete to start

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the...
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is evaluating all positions including quarterback as the Tigers once-potent offense continues to struggle.

Clemson has averaged 15 points a game against its six Power Five opponents. It’s season average of 20 points a game is on track for the team’s lowest total in 23 years. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was expected to seamlessly follow Clemson’s decade-long legacy of talented passers that began with Tajh Boyd in 2011 and continued through national champions Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

But heading into Saturday’s matchup against Florida State Uiagalelei ranks 99th nationally in completion percentage and 128th in TD passes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

