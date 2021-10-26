2 career fairs, first responder class could open job opportunities

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a job fair in Augusta on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The agency is looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers and food service workers for the Augusta Youth Development Campus and Regional Youth Development Campus.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers.

People interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

Candidates hired for the correctional officer position at the Augusta Youth Development Campus will receive an additional 10 percent pay supplement and the new starting salary of $30,729.

For more information, call 404-294-3431.

Gold Cross offering free 3-week first responder class

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Gold Cross ambulance service will offer a new complimentary emergency medical responder course starting next week for people looking for a career in the field.

Emergency medical responders provide immediate lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. EMRs have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate life-saving interventions and provide assistance to higher-level personnel at the scene of emergencies and during transport.

The three weeks of training will provide students with a comprehensive overview of emergency response and an opportunity to walk directly into a job making over $30,000 a year.

“As training and operations solution become available, it is our duty to provide the best quality service available to the citizens,” said Mike Meyers, director of business development for Gold Cross. “By providing this EMR training course at no cost, we are working to enhance our services, while providing a way for people to get back to work.”

The next class starts Nov. 1.

Anyone interested in taking these classes can call 706-434-4000 or email info@goldcrossems.com.

ForcesUnited career expo planned in November

The ForcesUnited career expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at 701 Greene St. in Augusta.

The expo will bring together many local companies and employment experts to meet and hire veteran, guard and reserve, transitioning military and military spouses as well as military children ages 16 and older.

The first day will include training opportunities including resume building, interview skills, job fair tips, job offers and negotiation, and more. Also, Hillary Kay photography studios will be providing free professional headshots on Nov. 9 for the first 25 people to register for the event.

The hiring fair will be the next day.

The event is sponsored by Bechtel, SOFtact Solutions, Textron, Regions Bank and Hillary Kay Studios.

To register, call 706-951-7506 Or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5Z9J3Q9.

