Barnwell County Y to break ground on new aquatic center

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aquatic center.

The groundbreaking will begin at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Barnwell County Family YMCA, 660 Joey Zorn Blvd.

It will be the first Barnwell County aquatic center open to the public since 1987, according to the Y, after an initial capital campaign goal of $1.1 million.

The new indoor/outdoor aquatic center will be open to the public and include:

A large pool with dedicated competitive lap swim areas, recreation and swim instruction areas, a slide feature and varying depths.

A kiddie pool with additional features for youths and families.

An outdoor bathhouse with restrooms, showers and lockers for facility users.

A large deck with shade features and a picnic area.

Danny McConnell, president and CEO of the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, said the aquatic center is taking shape through collaboration and partnership among area businesses, community partners and the Barnwell County Commission.

“This is a true blessing to Barnwell County where not only can we support youth aquatic safety, healthy living activities for all ages, and job opportunities for county residents, but also drive economic development for the region,” said Barnwell County Councilman Jerry R. Creech.

