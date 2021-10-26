Advertisement

Augusta airport installing new exit device to boost security

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport will temporarily change the way arriving passengers leave the terminal.

It will happen next week from Nov. 1-5 while the airport installs an enclosed exit portal.

Using so-called flip-flow technology, it will help avoid security breaches by closing the doors if someone walks in the wrong direction.

During installation, arriving passengers will be temporarily rerouted. Signs, barricades and airport personnel will be onsite to assist.

“We apologize for the slight inconvenience this may cause for our customers. However, we are excited to continue with the implementation of these upgrades to our terminal and security posture,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director.

