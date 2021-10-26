Local 6-year-old girl in hospital after getting shot while sleeping

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old girl in the hospital after a bullet hit her in the head while she was sleeping at her grandmother’s home Sunday morning in Aiken. Investigators say now they are searching for who’s responsible.

It happened at a home on Lawrence Street in Aiken County in a rural area just outside New Ellenton. The victim’s grandmother told deputies someone shot into her home while they were sleeping.

“It’s like BOW,” said Kelvin Mann.

Mann woke up to the sound of multiple gunshots Sunday morning.

“It woke me up and it scared me at first then I went to the door and seen what happened, and like five minutes later I heard police sirens and then I heard somebody say one of the kids got shot,” he said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the grandmother called 911 at 2:17 a.m. and nine deputies responded. There is no suspect yet and no arrests have been made. The girl’s father drove her to the hospital. Neighbors say she’s still there and she’s had surgery.

For mann it’s hard to believe something like this could happen.

“I just hope she gets better soon,” he said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. If you have any information they encourage you to call them at (803) 642-1761.

