Advertisement

11 unvaccinated African lions test positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo

Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the...
Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.(Denver Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Nearly a dozen African lions at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials said 11 lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.

According to the Denver Zoo, animal care staff and veterinarians said their symptoms are relatively mild at this point.

They are monitoring the lions closely and treating them individually as needed.

This outbreak comes on the heels of two other tigers at the zoo also testing positive for COVID-19, though there is no indication the two groups of positive cases are connected.

“There have been a number of big cats to come down with COVID-19 at zoos throughout the country, including our two tigers, Yuri and Nikita,” said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for life sciences for the zoo. “Fortunately, the vast majority have fully recovered, and the upside is that there’s an established knowledge base for us to draw from to help treat our animals.”

Aucone said zoo officials have reached out to other zoos that have also recently managed COVID-19 cases in their big cats to share treatment plans.

Zoo officials say they have taken extra measures to safeguard the health of its guests, staff and animals since the beginning of the pandemic. The animal care staff follows strict COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Denver Zoo, none of the lions had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but veterinarians plan to vaccinate them, along with the tigers, as soon as more doses of the animal-specific vaccine become available.

Today we’re sharing that our 11 African lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, tested positive for the virus that causes...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Monday, October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Glynn County Courthouse, Brunswick, Ga.
Jury selection continues to crawl forward in Arbery slaying
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media
Only 1 bidder seeking to run Ga. Confederate-themed park