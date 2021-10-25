Advertisement

Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Miami, which has dropped six straight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County
Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword
Shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old man at his Augusta home
Augusta Canal near Enterprise Mill
Coroner identifies 32-year-man found dead in Augusta Canal
Ryan Dixon and Marquese Holmes are wanted for unrelated crimes.
Deputies searching for men wanted for aggravated assaults

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's...
Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
AP Top 25: ‘Bama jumps OU to No. 3; Penn State falls to 20th