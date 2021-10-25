Advertisement

Pitt is it: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Clemson 27-17

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wipes his head as he watches as his team play against...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wipes his head as he watches as his team play against Pittsburgh in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the 23rd-ranked Panthers topped Clemson 27-17.

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10. Clemson saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit thanks in large part to an offense that remains very much a problem with Halloween looming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County
Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword
Shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old man at his Augusta home
Augusta Canal near Enterprise Mill
Coroner identifies 32-year-man found dead in Augusta Canal
Ryan Dixon and Marquese Holmes are wanted for unrelated crimes.
Deputies searching for men wanted for aggravated assaults

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's...
Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
AP Top 25: ‘Bama jumps OU to No. 3; Penn State falls to 20th