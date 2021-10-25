Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After opening with three straight wins, the Carolina Panthers have hit hard times with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Carolina lost its fourth straight game Sunday, dropping a 25-3 decision to the New York Giants. The Giants came into the game with a 1-5 record and were playing without their top four skill players. Carolina’s three points and 173 total yards were team lows since Matt Rhule became coach. He also benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter.

Rhule plans to start Darnold against Atlanta next week but he expects the former Jet to play a lot better.

