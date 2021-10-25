Advertisement

Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After opening with three straight wins, the Carolina Panthers have hit hard times with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Carolina lost its fourth straight game Sunday, dropping a 25-3 decision to the New York Giants. The Giants came into the game with a 1-5 record and were playing without their top four skill players. Carolina’s three points and 173 total yards were team lows since Matt Rhule became coach. He also benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter.

Rhule plans to start Darnold against Atlanta next week but he expects the former Jet to play a lot better.

