One on One with Richard Rogers│ Progress made on I-20 widening project

By Richard Rogers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every driver in the area knows about the massive construction happening on both sides of Interstate 20. Whether you’re going to Georgia or east towards South Carolina, you’ve passed by the new canal bridges, new Savannah River bridges, and all of the construction equipment.

It’s all to help build and widen the interstate: but how are things going with the project?

Kyle Collins is with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) explains the progress on One on One with Richard Rogers.

