No ‘blank slate’ jurors being found in county shaken by Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The judge and attorneys trying to seat a jury in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing aren’t finding many jury pool members who are blank slates in the case.

Jury selection resumes Monday in the slaying of Arbery, a Black man with family ties to the CSRA and who’s buried near Waynesboro. White father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, claiming they thought he was a burglar. Also charged is neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the incident on video.

Some people who last week were deemed fair-minded enough to serve on the jury still voiced opinions on the case or said they knew Arbery or the white men charged with chasing and shooting him.

One potential juror said she joined a bike ride to raise money for the slain Black man’s family.

Another said she has known one of the defendants, Greg McMichael, for 30 years because they worked together in the district attorney’s office.

They’re among 23 people the judge deemed qualified to serve.

Dozens more will be needed before a final jury gets selected.

There have been four days of jury selection so ar.

Attorneys are sifting through 600 candidates to find 64 qualified potential jurors.

From there, they’ll narrow that down to 16 — 12 jurors and four alternates.

The proceedings were on hold Friday due to a schedule conflict for one of the attorneys.

Attorneys are still divided on how transparency is affecting jury selection.

The judge on the case decided to allow records showing every motion in the case.

They’re posted on the Glynn County Courthouse’s website, and they include evidence the judge is not allowing in court — things the jury is not supposed to consider at all.

“The judge had the opportunity to restrict access to these records and chose not to, I guess in order to be transparent,” said Dr. Bruce Mallard, associate professor of political science and public affairs at Savannah State University. “And it certainly isn’t going to help. I’m not sure how much the average citizen can understand the motions, and therein may be a problem.”

The Glynn County court clerk’s office says it has the information online because it gets so many requests for it.

Earlier in the week, officials said jury selection could take up to two more weeks.

Mallard offered insight in the jury selection process.

“Sort of the honor system. Are you open minded? Has this coverage made your decision? Are you able to make a fair and objective decision,” said Mallard.

One potential juror said Thursday, during one-on-one questioning with the attorneys, they formed opinions in the case based on what they’ve seen in the news and watching videos, but said they would be willing to change their opinion based on evidence. Potential jurors were also asked if they looked at case documents online, five answered yes.

The trial is expected to last until mid-November.

