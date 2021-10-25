Neighbors react to 6-year-old shot in Aiken: ‘It woke me up and scared me’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are looking for answers after a 6-year-old girl is shot in the head. It happened at a home on Lawrence Street in Aiken just outside of New Ellenton.

The victim’s grandmother told deputies that someone shot into her home while they were sleeping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

We saw bullet holes through the windows at that house where it happened. Police say there’s no suspect yet and they have no update on the 6-year-old’s condition.

Neighbors say she’s in the hospital and she’s had surgery. One neighbor we spoke to was sleeping when this happened and he heard it.

“It woke me up and scared me at first. Then I walked to the door and see what happened, and then like five minutes later I heard police sirens. And then I heard somebody say, one of the kids got shot,” said Kelvin Mann.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. If you have any information they encourage you to call them at (803) 642-1761.

