Advertisement

Neighbors react to 6-year-old shot in Aiken: ‘It woke me up and scared me’

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are looking for answers after a 6-year-old girl is shot in the head. It happened at a home on Lawrence Street in Aiken just outside of New Ellenton.

The victim’s grandmother told deputies that someone shot into her home while they were sleeping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

We saw bullet holes through the windows at that house where it happened. Police say there’s no suspect yet and they have no update on the 6-year-old’s condition.

Neighbors say she’s in the hospital and she’s had surgery. One neighbor we spoke to was sleeping when this happened and he heard it.

“It woke me up and scared me at first. Then I walked to the door and see what happened, and then like five minutes later I heard police sirens. And then I heard somebody say, one of the kids got shot,” said Kelvin Mann.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. If you have any information they encourage you to call them at (803) 642-1761.

MORE: | 6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Downtown Augusta bar shooting leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Western Carolina State Fair bumps up safety protocols

Latest News

Lake Olmstead Stadium filming
Dennis Quaid movie filming at Lake Olmstead Stadium
Busy Bakers
The Busy Bakers share joy of making sweet treats in Aiken
Darrell McKelvin
12-year-old boy found safe in Aiken County
Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM: Bungled Bus Stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus