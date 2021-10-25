Name released for woman found dead along Edgefield County road

Advertisement

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MODOC, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning released the name of a homicide victim found dead on the side of a road over the weekend.

The body of Brandie Bearden, 32, of Trenton, was found Sunday in the area of Red Oak Grove Road and Highway 23 a couple of miles west of Modoc and just inside Edgefield County. A passerby reported finding the body off the side of the road.

Deputies said they are investigating it as a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

An autopsy for Bearden is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information about the crime late Monday morning.

