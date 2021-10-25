More Medical College of Georgia students interested in studying public health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since the start of the pandemic, the Medical College of Georgia has seen more students interested in studying public health.

A survey of MCG students shows close to 60% have a stronger interest in public health.

Dr. Rodger MacArthur has been teaching and studying infectious diseases for more than thirty years.

“You can probably tell by the gray hair,” he said.

He says COVID is making more students at the Medical College of Georgia interested in this.

“It didn’t exist, and all of a sudden it was here, and all of a sudden hundreds of millions of people around the world are at risk of it,” MacArthur said. “It’s inherently fascinating.”

Many students agree. A survey shows more than half of them have a stronger interest in public health.

Dr. MacArthur says he’s seen a big increase in applications to MCG’s infectious diseases elective and fellowship program.

“It’s truly complex but it’s really something of high interest especially for students who have a strong science and math background,” he said.

And he hopes this higher interest will lead to more of them pursuing public health careers.

“We need more infectious diseases trained physicians for many many reasons, including being prepared to handle the next pandemic,” MacArthur said.

It’s not just infectious diseases. More students are applying to the medical school as a whole.

In the last cycle, the Medical College of Georgia saw about a 23% increase in applications.

