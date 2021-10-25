Man gets away with $2,244 in earbuds from Grovetown Walmart

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a man who shoplifted $2,244 worth of earbuds during a visit to the Grovetown Walmart.

It happened Oct. 13, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which released surveillance photos of the suspect, including one showing the extensive tattoo work that may help identify him

He entered the store and went to the electronics department, where he selected several sets of Sony and Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds.

He concealed them in his clothing and left the store without offering to pay for any of the merchandise, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

