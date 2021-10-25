Advertisement

Lucky lumber: Rosario’s hot bat leads Braves to Series

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario’s hot bat led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series matchup with the Houston Astros and earned him the NL Championship Series MVP award.

Less than three months after he was traded by Cleveland, the 30-year-old outfielder had six multi-hit games against the Dodgers. He hit .560 with three homers and nine RBIs, giving him a 1.040 slugging percentage and 1.647 OPS. He hit safely in all 10 postseason games, batting .474 with 11 RBIs. With 14 hits, he tied the record for a postseason series, a mark he shares with Albert Pujols, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Youkilis and Marco Scutaro.

