Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95.

LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter. Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes. Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished one point shy of his career high.

