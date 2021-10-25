Advertisement

GDPH: 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated against COVID

(Mary Green)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - According to new data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

GDPH says it is seeing consistent declines in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the past two weeks. The department says, as of Monday, a total of 5,154,793 Peach State residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death – deaths that are preventable.”

Third doses and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to nearly 120,000 Georgians, GDPH says.

Commissioner Kathleen Toomey urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives.

