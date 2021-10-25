FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remember earlier this year when a man donned a blue vest and posed as an Walmart employee at the Evans store so he could steal thousands of dollars worth of electronics?

It turns out the suspect was eventually arrested.

The incidents included:

April 7: A man entered the Walmart, put on an employee vest and removed 19 iPhones from the electronics department. The suspect reportedly concealed the stolen iPhones in a blue bag and left through the fire exit in the back of the store.

March 19: The man entered the store, walked straight to the electronics department and removed “a large quantity” of Nintendo Switch games, according to an incident report by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The man reportedly used a barrel key to open the game products cabinet.

Feb. 23: The man disguised himself as a Walmart employee, entered the store at 4469 Washington Road wearing an employee vest, He then went to the electronics section, where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet. He took 15 sets of Apple AirPods valued at over $2,815, then left the store without paying, deputies said.

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the Evans store. (WRDW)

Maj. Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Everette Browning, of Irmo, S.C., was arrested in Florence County, S.C.

He was booked May 17 on four counts felony shoplifting $20,000 bond and remains in the Columbia County Detention Center, according to Morris.

Brian Everette Browning (WRDW)

