Advertisement

FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remember earlier this year when a man donned a blue vest and posed as an Walmart employee at the Evans store so he could steal thousands of dollars worth of electronics?

It turns out the suspect was eventually arrested.

MORE | Man gets away with $2,244 in earbuds from Grovetown Walmart

The incidents included:

  • April 7: A man entered the Walmart, put on an employee vest and removed 19 iPhones from the electronics department. The suspect reportedly concealed the stolen iPhones in a blue bag and left through the fire exit in the back of the store.
  • March 19: The man entered the store, walked straight to the electronics department and removed “a large quantity” of Nintendo Switch games, according to an incident report by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The man reportedly used a barrel key to open the game products cabinet.
  • Feb. 23: The man disguised himself as a Walmart employee, entered the store at 4469 Washington Road wearing an employee vest, He then went to the electronics section, where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet. He took 15 sets of Apple AirPods valued at over $2,815, then left the store without paying, deputies said.
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the Evans store.(WRDW)

Maj. Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Everette Browning, of Irmo, S.C., was arrested in Florence County, S.C.

He was booked May 17 on four counts felony shoplifting $20,000 bond and remains in the Columbia County Detention Center, according to Morris.

Brian Everette Browning
Brian Everette Browning(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Downtown Augusta bar shooting leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Western Carolina State Fair bumps up safety protocols
Brandi Bearden
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road

Latest News

Brandi Bearden
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate
Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at...
Man gets away with $2,244 in earbuds from Grovetown Walmart
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man