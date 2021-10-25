Advertisement

Firearm seizures spike at Atlanta airport

Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International...
Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The new terminal opened Wednesday, May 12, 2012 and was named for the city's first black mayor.(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials are reporting a spike in firearm seizures at Atlanta’s international airport — part of a record year for the number of guns detected at airport security checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration says it seized 391 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in the first nine months of 2021.

That’s up from 323 in all of 2019.

Across the nation, the TSA said it had stopped 4,495 airline passengers from carrying firearms onto their flights by Oct. 3 of this year, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms caught at checkpoints in 2019.

The agency announced the 2021 figures earlier this month.

