Dennis Quaid movie filming at Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With big lights, a big stage, and room for thousands of people the possibilities are endless for the new Lake Olmstead Stadium. It’s bringing country music stars like Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton in April and in the meantime it’s being used for the big screen.

Right now construction for the concert venue is on pause but you won’t have to wait until the spring for another big-name celebrity to come to the area.

The aesthetic of the movie – vintage, eastern Texas in the late 60′s and early 70′s. But it doesn’t disguise the new, exciting future and exposure for our area.

The Hill starring Dennis Quaid is based on the true story of Rickey Hill, a boy with a physical handicap who overcomes all odds and goes pro in major league baseball. And you have the opportunity to be on set. Extra casting manager Susan Willis says all extra casting roles for fans, pedestrians, or anyone else will be sent out in the next few weeks.

As for baseball players she says she’s stopped accepting applications after sending out around 300 invitations to audition.

Filming will happen the week before Thanksgiving from the 15th to 22nd. But Lake Olmstead isn’t striking out completely after this movie wraps. The development project will take four years and over a million dollars to complete.

