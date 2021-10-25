Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated light showers can’t be ruled out, but many locations will stay dry, our southern counties will have the greatest risk for scattered showers this morning before drying out by midday. Highs today will return to the mid to lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will be moving through the region early this evening. There could be a few isolated showers or a storm ahead of the front later today. Behind the front things will get breezy come Tuesday morning with gusts between 25-30 mph possible, before calming down Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Lows by Wednesday morning will dip back into the mid 40s. The drier air from Tuesday will be replaced with more moisture as another system builds into the region for Thursday. Rainfall is likely throughout the day on Thursday starting early in the morning and even lasting through portions of Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible with this system as well and we are monitoring the threat for severe weather closely. Rain totals by the end of the week look to range from 0.50″ - 1.00″ across the region, a few locations could pick up a little more.

We’ll dry back out after Friday and the cool temps return with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° by next weekend. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating, keep it here for the latest updates.

