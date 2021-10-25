Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region later tonight. Ahead of the front we are expecting a line of showers to move through the CSRA between 6 pm and midnight. Clearing skies overnight with steady northwest winds between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 50s into early Tuesday morning.

More rain on the way Thursday and possibly Friday. (WRDW)

Winds will be a little breezy behind the front on Tuesday with northwest winds between 8-12 mph. Tuesday looks to be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chilly start Wednesday morning with lows down in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

The drier air from Tuesday and Wednesday will be replaced with more moisture as another system builds into the region for Thursday. Rainfall is likely throughout the day on Thursday and even persist into portions of Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low. Rain totals Thursday look to range from 1″ - 1.50″ across the region.

A few showers will remain possible on Friday. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and much cooler high temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-northwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

