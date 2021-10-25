CSRA residents continue to avoid worst of surge in gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

AAA says Georgia’s average gas price on Monday was $3.24, up from $3.16 a week ago and $2.99 a month ago.

South Carolina’s average price is below the U.S. average at $3.15, an increase of 6 cents in the past week and $1.26 more than last year.

Augusta gas was running and average of $3.18 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.09 a week ago. Across the river in South Carolina, the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties was $3.11 on Monday, up from $3.03 a week ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

The survey says the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC