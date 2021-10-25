Advertisement

CSRA residents continue to avoid worst of surge in gas prices

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

AAA says Georgia’s average gas price on Monday was $3.24, up from $3.16 a week ago and $2.99 a month ago.

MORE | Region's families struggle amid rising food prices

South Carolina’s average price is below the U.S. average at $3.15, an increase of 6 cents in the past week and $1.26 more than last year.

Augusta gas was running and average of $3.18 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.09 a week ago. Across the river in South Carolina, the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties was $3.11 on Monday, up from $3.03 a week ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

The survey says the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Downtown Augusta bar shooting leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Western Carolina State Fair bumps up safety protocols

Latest News

From right: WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley and General Manager Mike Oates.
WRDW/WAGT news director inducted into Ga. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Fist bump
Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low
Doctor
Learn about new freestanding ER coming to North Augusta
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks on Oct. 21, 2021, during the grand opening of the...
McMaster comes to CSRA for Generac grand opening in Trenton