Advertisement

Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sentence stood for two decades until a federal appeals court threw it out in August. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sentence stood for two decades until a federal appeals court threw it out in August.

Chief Justice John Roberts did not comment Friday in denying the state’s request.

The order requires the state to conduct a new sentencing hearing for inmate Sammie Stokes, if it wants jurors to sentence him again to death. Otherwise, Stokes will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He was sentenced to death in 1999 for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Connie Snipes in Orangeburg County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Downtown Augusta bar shooting leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Western Carolina State Fair bumps up safety protocols
police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County

Latest News

A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Name released for woman found dead along Edgefield County road
Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at...
Man gets away with $2,244 in earbuds from Grovetown Walmart
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 riot
S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach