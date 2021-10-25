The Busy Bakers share joy of making sweet treats in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cookies, cakes, and brownies. They’re just a few of the sweet treats you can find one group baking in Aiken. The Busy Bakers are a group of individuals with disabilities that all share a love for baking and serving others.

“The best part is making cookies, so I love doing all that kind of stuff I love it here,” said Lisa Oerman.

Oerman has been working with the busy bakers for nine years and says she has no plans on leaving anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t trade anything to have another job. I love my boss; I love everybody here,” she said.

The Busy Bakers work inside the tridevelopment center in Aiken. Feeding not only those inside the facility but also the community and surrounding counties.

“We love having community support because it helps these individuals know that they are able to work within in the community and with the community and know that they are accepted,” said Samantha Kimmel, Supervisor for the Busy Bakers.

The Busy Bakers are an inclusive group welcoming all people with disabilities.

“We just want the community to be aware that these individuals are capable of doing the same things that everybody can do,” said Nikole Marie Boswell.

For Nikole baking runs deep in her roots. She says she wanted to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps.

“She was a baker and I wanted to learn how to bake and take care of my family, and I stay in the kitchen 99 percent of the time at home,” she said.

She’s been working here for seven months now and says her experience has been awesome.

“I love it. I’m learning so much. I just don’t want to get out of the kitchen,” she said.

It is a paid job, teaching all employees skills in and outside of the kitchen.

“We do different events and things such as farmer markets. We work on customer service skills, money skills, simple things such as food and safety,” she said.

They encourage others to get involved.

“It’s not about the disabilities, it’s about what in the hearts what counts. That’s what my grandmother always told me it’s what’s in the heart that counts and do for yourself to help others,” she said.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

