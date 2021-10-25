Advertisement

AP Top 25: ‘Bama jumps OU to No. 3; Penn State falls to 20th

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and the Bearcats remain second. The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late. No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Penn State dropped 12 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois.

Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

