AP Top 25: ‘Bama jumps OU to No. 3; Penn State falls to 20th

(AP) - Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and the Bearcats remain second. The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late. No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Penn State dropped 12 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois.

Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

