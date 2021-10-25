Advertisement

Aiken County driver facing charges in police pursuit last week

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man is facing numerous charges for reportedly leading authorities on a car chase and nearly striking deputies last week.

Last Thursday, 34-year-old Christopher Pardue reportedly initiated the case after deputies found him driving a stolen truck on Good Hope Farms Road.

At least 18 deputies responded to the chase as Pardue fled authorities in the area.

An incident report states during the chase, Pardue crashed into Aiken County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and came close to striking deputies in an attempt to flee.

The chase came to an end when the fleeing truck drove into a wooded area on Old Jackson Highway. Pardue reportedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies.

Pardue was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, according to arrest records.

He was granted a $5,000 surety bond at the Aiken County Detention Center.

