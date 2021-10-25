Advertisement

Aiken County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Darrell McKelvin
Darrell McKelvin(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen this morning.

Deputies responded to 2121 Joyner Pond Road where Darrell McKelvin was last seen by his family.

Around 11 a.m., McKelvin left home to go to another family member’s house but hasn’t been seen since then, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

McKelvin is described as being 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds.

He has black hair with short twists, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a light blue-green shirt.

Deputies are currently searching near McKelvin’s home.

Anyone with any information about McKelvin’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (803)648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

