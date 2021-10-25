Day 2 of deliberations, jury at standstill in taser-death trial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two days of deliberations and still no verdict in the murder trial for three former Washington County deputies accused of tasing a man to death.

Day eight and there’s still no verdict just yet. That’s not necessarily rare — juries do sometimes take days to deliberate. But if they can’t come to a decision the court has plans for that too.

It’s been a long eight days for the jury – but the process of deliberation has been the start of a new challenge. They’ve seen the evidence, they’ve heard the testimony, and from the attorneys too.

“None of these deputies set out, thinking or intending that Mr. Martin would die,” said Pierce Blitch, Defense Attorney.

“The defendants detained Eurie Martin without authority, a violation of his personal liberty and but for those actions, Eurie Martin would still be alive,” said Kelly Weathers, Prosecutor.

But after one day of deliberation, the jury started asking questions.

On Friday they sent a note out to the judge asking – ”What will happen if we can’t reach a verdict?”

At that time the judge said it was too early to discuss that. But after another day, another note from the jury this time saying –

“We have gone over all of the evidence and cannot reach a unanimous decision,” said Judge H. Gibbs Flanders, Judicial Circuit Superior Court.

The judge gave them a push in the form of an “Allen Charge.” An Allen Charge is read to deadlocked jury by a judge encouraging them to continue deliberations and try harder to be open to other viewpoints. It also informs them that if they can’t reach a verdict it’ll be a mistrial. Meaning the prosecution will have to decide whether to retry the case later with a new jury.

About 25 minutes after the charge the jury asked the judge for a separate verdict sheet for Michael Howell. Howell was the only deputy who did not have a taser that day, but he was the first to encounter Martin and call for backup.

All three defendants are facing multiple charges including felony murder. However all three deputies could have a different combination of guilty convictions if the jury chooses.

Jury deliberations continue Tuesday morning. Again we’ll be in the courtroom and keep you updated with any outcome there may be.

