Jury deliberations to resume in Washington County taser death

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Deliberations are scheduled to resume Monday after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict Friday in the trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies.

They’re accused of murdering a man during a 2017 arrest when they shocked him with stun guns.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to detain 58-year old Eurie Martin.

The three former deputies are white, while Martin was Black.

The defendants say Martin was illegally walking in the road in the tiny community of Deepstep during a 30-mile journey to see relatives on a hot summer day.

Martin had a history of schizophrenia.

FOLLOW THE COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most recent questions in the trial.

Three main topics are the focus for the jury’s decision.

Number one – was Eurie Martin walking in the roadway?

Prosecutor Kelly Weathers: “Copeland arrives, here’s Eurie walking in the grass. It’s not until he’s sandwiched by the two officers that he has to get off that safe space where he’s walking.”

The court says it’s an important factor to consider because if Martin was walking in the road, that’s a violation of state law giving deputies cause for arrest as the defense points out.

Secondly — what tier of police-citizen encounter was this?

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and outside experts testified three tiers of police encounters: Tier one is a voluntary conversation with no authority to arrest. That’s what the state argues it was.

Defense attorney Shawn Merzlak: “They have the right to detain Mr. Martin, they have the right to detain and further investigate, they have the right to issue him a warning.”

“Eurie Martin did nothing to justify his detention. He did nothing to justify these men putting their hands on him,” the prosecution argued.

And tier 2 is reasonable suspicion of a crime. This is when police have the authority to detain and ask questions, which the defense argues it was.

“We know specifically that Mr. Martin’s actions and mannerisms that day were at a point where people were alarmed,” the defense said.

The last question brought up in court: are tasers deadly force?

The defense argued a taser couldn’t have killed Martin, while the state argues electrocution from the taser didn’t cause it but the tasing was the main element.

“Every qualified expert on the subject matter explained to you what a taser was, that it was not a deadly force,” the defense said.

“Tasers are painful. Pain causes stress, and the physiological stress is what the medical examiner said triggered Eurie Martin’s death,” the prosecution said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.