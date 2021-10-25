Advertisement

6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old Aiken girl was shot in the head as she slept in her grandmother’s house Sunday morning.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that reportedly occurred around 2 a.m. at a home on Lawrence Street just outside of New Ellenton.

The victim’s grandmother told deputies an unknown suspect shot into her residence while she and her grandchildren were sleeping, an incident report states.

Her 6-year-old granddaughter was struck in the head by one of the bullets and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

As of Monday morning, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff’s Office reports there is no update on the victim’s condition.

MORE | Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road

Details on a potential suspect have not been released as deputies continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

