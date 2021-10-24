Shooting kills 37-year-old man at his Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred Sunday morning.

Ladon Burley Jr., 37, of 2526 Milledgeville Road, was shot at least one time at his residence and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:10 a.m.,, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Burley will be autopsied this week at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

