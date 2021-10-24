Advertisement

Shooting kills 37-year-old man at his Augusta home

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred Sunday morning.  

Ladon Burley Jr., 37, of 2526 Milledgeville Road, was shot at least one time at his residence and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:10 a.m.,, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Burley will be autopsied this week at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County
Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword
Augusta Canal near Enterprise Mill
Coroner identifies 32-year-man found dead in Augusta Canal
Teresa Hall
Edgefield County deputies searching for missing woman
Ryan Dixon and Marquese Holmes are wanted for unrelated crimes.
Deputies searching for men wanted for aggravated assaults

Latest News

Aiken leaders discuss creating northern greenway
Aiken leaders discuss creating northern greenway
Aiken leaders discuss creating northern greenway
Aiken leaders discuss creating northern greenway
Ryan Dixon and Marquese Holmes are wanted for unrelated crimes.
Deputies searching for men wanted for aggravated assaults
police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County