Advertisement

SCHP investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg County

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County(AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County.

At 11:50 a.m., Troopers say a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling north on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive. The driver of the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant and is deceased.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. This accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Person fatally struck while standing on I-26 in Orangeburg County
Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword
Augusta Canal near Enterprise Mill
Coroner identifies 32-year-man found dead in Augusta Canal
Teresa Hall
Edgefield County deputies searching for missing woman
Arrest made after loaded firearm found on Grovetown playground

Latest News

One injured in early morning shooting at a downtown Augusta bar
Early morning shooting in downtown Augusta bar leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Additional safety precautions in place at Western Carolina State Fair after an incident Saturday night
Edgefield County death
Edgefield County Coroner’s Office investigating a death in Edgefield County
Shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old man at his Augusta home