Law enforcement working death in Edgefield County

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are on the scene of a dead body off the side of the road in Edgefield County.

Law enforcement has the road blocked off at Red Oak Grove Rd. and Highway 23 in Edgefield County.

Currently, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are at the scene.

This story is developing and there’s a News 12 crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

