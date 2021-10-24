Early morning shooting in downtown Augusta bar leaves one injured
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one person is injured after an early morning shooting at a downtown Augusta bar.
At 1:14 a.m., deputies say a fight broke out inside the Bar on Broad when a subject fired a gun and struck a male victim in the abdomen. The subject was transported to AUMC with serious injuries.
The shooter is described as a Black male wearing a blue and black jersey. If you have any information about this incident contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
