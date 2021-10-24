Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lights winds, clear skies, and drier air made for great radiational cooling conditions allowing our temperatures to fall back to the mid to upper 40s by this morning. A few locations experienced some patchy dense fog also. Partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain enters the forecast again late Monday with our next approaching front. Monday morning through most of the afternoon looks dry with a band of showers moving through Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s Monday afternoon. There is a low-level marginal risk for the majority of the CSRA tomorrow afternoon/evening for a few isolated strong to severe storms.

There will be a chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. (WRDW)

The sunshine returns Tuesday and most of Wednesday with drier air filtering in behind the front. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s with a few locations reaching 80°.

Another front looks to move in early Thursday morning providing us with late-week rain chances. Thunderstorms will be possible with this system and we are monitoring the threat for severe weather closely. Behind the front will be more sunshine and drier air with highs only expected to reach into the upper 60s by Saturday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.